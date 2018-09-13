AMIGO THE DEVIL Streaming "Everyone Gets Left Behind" Featuring PROPHETS OF RAGE Drummer BRAD WILK

If you've ever heard a room full of people yelling "I hope your husband dies" in a some harmoniously sloppy, drunken unison, you've probably stumbled into an Amigo The Devil show. Danny Kiranos, better known to the masses as his musical counterpart Amigo The Devil, has been challenging the expectations of traditional folk, country music purists, and rock/extreme metal fans alike with his morbid, dark, yet oddly romantic take on folk that has amassed a dedicated and cult like fan-base.

Today, Amigo The Devil has premiered the electric, rock-driven new track, "Everyone Gets Left Behind", featuring Prophets Of Rage drummer Brad Wilk.

"Everyone Gets Left Behind" is cut from Amigo The Devil's upcoming full-length album, Everything Is Fine, out October 19th via Regime Music Group. The album is currently available for pre-order here.

Everything Is Fine was produced by Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive In) and features drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage) sitting in on the entire recording session. The album was recorded at Valentine Studios, a time capsule untouched since the 70's with all the original gear and atmosphere. Everything was recorded, mixed and mastered to tape to capture an absolute and pure brutal honesty.