Anaheim Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett Talks Working With GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY - “They Are Consummate Professionals”

Pucks Of A Feather spoke with Anaheim Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett about his time as the voice Los Angeles Kiss (LA KISS) the a professional arena football team based in Anaheim, California owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.





“Folks who know me are fully aware of my heavy metal pedigree,” Hulett says. “It was an honor to work with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. They are consummate professionals. Each in their own way, on a different day, complimented me in the middle of my in-game performance. Both times I was blown away by performers of their stature taking a moment to recognize what I do. Incidentally, working those LA Kiss games was about as much fun as a PA Announcer can have!”