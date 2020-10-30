ANALL NATHRAKH, ANGEL WITCH, BOLT THROWER Featured On In-Game Soundtrack To Watch Dogs: Legion

The brand-new Ubisoft title Watch Dogs: Legion was released October 29th worldwide on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Stadia, PC, and will be released on the forthcoming Playstation 5. Metal fans might be surprised to hear three towering British bands - Anaal Nathrakh, Angel Witch, and Bolt Thrower - while exploring the streets of near-future London.

The tracks featured are as follows:

Anaal Nathrakh - "Hold Your Children Close And Pray For Oblivion" from The Whole Of The Law (2016)

Angel Witch - "Death From Andromeda" from Angel Of Light (2019)

Bolt Thrower - "Inside The Wire" from Honour Valour Pride (2001)

In Watch Dogs: Legion, near future London is facing its downfall... unless you do something about it. Build a resistance, fight back, and give the city back to the people. It's time to rise up. Further details can be found here.







