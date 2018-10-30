ANATHEMA Release Band-Curated "Best Of" Collection; "Internal Landscapes" Track Streaming

Anathema's new collection, Internal Landscapes (The Best Of The Kscope Years) is out now. Order here, and listen to the title track below.

“The band isn’t just a way of life, its been much more than that. To us, as a family, writing music of such honesty, and reaching people who feel it similarly, is as profound an expression of art and life as its possible to be. People have said to me it must be cathartic to write songs like this. I often say the real gift is in the people I do it with. For what we share and what we mean to each other when all is said and done.. The landscapes are internal.” -Daniel Cavanagh

This collection, curated by the band, selects the best works from their prolific output on the ground-breaking label Kscope since 2008. In this time the band left their heavier roots and transcended into emotional heaviness that resonated deep within the heart of the listener. It takes its name from the band's perhaps most heartfelt song, from their most popular album of the period, Weather Systems. Selected from the albums: Hindsight, We're Here Because We're Here, Falling Deeper, Weather Systems, Distant Satellites and The Optimist.

Tracklisting:

"Anathema"

"Untouchable - Part 1"

"Untouchable - Part 2"

"Thin Air"

"Ariel"

"Can't Let Go"

"Dreaming Light"

"Are You There?"

"J'ai Fait Une Promesse"

"Leaving It Behind"

"Springfield"

"Distant Satellites"

"Internal Landscapes"

