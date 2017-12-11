ANDY TIMMONS Launches Guitar Lessons Website

Guitarist Andy Timmons, known for his work with Danger Danger and Kip Winger, will now have the opportunity to share those “best right notes” with fans on his new website, GuitarXperience.net.



Much more than a guitar lesson site, Timmons shares details about every aspect of his musical past, present and future. This site appeals to the most ardent student, as well as the casual fan. Insightful and entertaining, this is a unique opportunity to “hang out” with Andy Timmons and hear lots of music, personal stories, and see rare videos and photos. Learn where he comes from and where he’s going!



Three membership options are available, starting at $40 per month.



“I've been dreaming of putting this website together for several years and finally feel ready to tackle it,” Timmons explains. “I've had a pretty amazing career in music that has spanned over 5 decades and I’m looking forward to examining my prior recordings as well as forging ahead to learn new things and share them with you. I consider myself extremely fortunate to still be doing what I love to do and I thank you for letting me be your coach as you pursue your own musical journey. It is my privilege to share my knowledge and experience with all of you and I'm sure I will learn a lot on the way as well. Getting back into teaching over the last few years has been really inspiring and I’m always honored when I have the opportunity to help fellow players find their path and enjoy their music even more. Whether your goal is a career in music or simply to enjoy playing the guitar in a more satisfying manner, I know you will find some very helpful and entertaining material here. OK...Let's Play!”



Andy Timmons Band released their eighth album, Theme From A Perfect World, on September 30th, 2016 via their own custom label, Timstone Records. Co-produced by virtuoso guitarist Timmons and his longtime bassist Mike Daane, Theme From A Perfect World features 10 all-new tracks of melodic guitar instrumentals that Timmons hopes will touch an emotional chord in every listener.