ANGELES' Drummer DANNY BASULTO Retires, Replacement Announced

Platinum selling LA rockers Angeles have announced that their drummer, Danny Basulto (2015–present), has decided to retire from his position. Furthermore the band announces their new drummer, Chris Cato!

Stated the band: “Angeles welcome Chris Cato on drums with the biggest guns in rock'n'roll. Angeles wishes Danny Basulto best wishes on his retirement.”

Angeles' next confirmed shows are:

October

18 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA (with Loudness)

December

4 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA (with Last In Line)

Angeles teamed up with BraveWords to premiere exclusively worldwide their new single “Start Living”, taken from the band's new album Hell On High Heels, released on July 3, 2020 via Dark Star Records/Sony/Universal.

Angeles on new single “Start Living”: “‘Start Living’ is about what everyone is going through the last 4 months with being locked downed and all you want to do is start living again do the things you did before go to concerts, movies, out to dinner, just have fun.”

As previously announced, Angeles will have two songs from their new album Hell On High Heels featured in the movie Hellweek The 10 Year Anniversary Edition directed by Eddie Lengyel. More details TBA. Furthermore, Hell On High Heels has officially been submitted to the Grammy Awards for 'Album of the Year' by a Duo or a Group. Purchase the album here.