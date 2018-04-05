ANN WILSON Of HEART To Film First-Ever Solo TV Special; Immortal Album Due This Summer
April 5, 2018, 2 hours ago
Ann Wilson of Heart is preparing for her first-ever solo television special. The iconic vocalist will film her newly added April 11th show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL for an upcoming special to coincide with the release of her new solo album Immortal that's due out this summer via BMG (exact release date TBA). For this special (airdate and additional details TBA), Ann and her band will perform songs from the Heart catalogue, tracks from her solo career and highlights from the new album.
While the full track listing is still being unveiled, Immortal will feature some of the singer's favorite musicians and songs by paying homage to those lost in the past few years, including Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me", Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" and The Eagles' "Life in the Fast Lane" in honor of Glenn Frey. For the new release, Ann teamed with original Heart producer Mike Flicker (Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly and Bebe Le Strange, among others).
Ann Wilson of Heart's 2018 tour dates are listed below.
Headlining Dates:
April
5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
7 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino
8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
9 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
July
7 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino
15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
Stars Align tour dates:
July
18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August
1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
(Photo - Kimberly Adamis)