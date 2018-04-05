ANN WILSON Of HEART To Film First-Ever Solo TV Special; Immortal Album Due This Summer

Ann Wilson of Heart is preparing for her first-ever solo television special. The iconic vocalist will film her newly added April 11th show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL for an upcoming special to coincide with the release of her new solo album Immortal that's due out this summer via BMG (exact release date TBA). For this special (airdate and additional details TBA), Ann and her band will perform songs from the Heart catalogue, tracks from her solo career and highlights from the new album.

While the full track listing is still being unveiled, Immortal will feature some of the singer's favorite musicians and songs by paying homage to those lost in the past few years, including Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me", Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" and The Eagles' "Life in the Fast Lane" in honor of Glenn Frey. For the new release, Ann teamed with original Heart producer Mike Flicker (Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly and Bebe Le Strange, among others).

Ann Wilson of Heart's 2018 tour dates are listed below.

Headlining Dates:

April

5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

7 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

July

7 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino

15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Stars Align tour dates:

July

18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August

1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo - Kimberly Adamis)