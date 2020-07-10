ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS In Praise Of Spain's Martper Guitars - "In The Top Two Of The Best Playing Guitars Of My Entire Collection"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with some praise for the Spanish guitar company, Martper Guitars. Check out the clips below.

Check out the official Martper Guitars Facebook page here.

Back in May, Waters doubled down on his plans to celebrate the band's Never, Neverland album's 30th Anniversary in 2021 with some special shows. He issued an update on what's in store if the plan comes together:

"So... I had hinted to all, on our Octber - December 2019 Headline Europe Tour, that we would come back in 2020 and celebrate 30 years since the release of our best record (in my opinion, most fans thoughts and the sales back that up, too!): Never Neverland.

However, as we all know, that is now not a priority and could not happen this year.

I had (my favorite Annihilator) singer, Coburn Pharr, over to the house and studio last summer. We talked about doing a show or more to play that record and have a lot of fun! Festivals, agents and musicians that we all know were excited to see this happen and join in to show their love for that record and influence on their careers (think folks that cite Never, Neverland as an influence like: Opeth, Trivium, COB, Slipknot members, tons of others). I know fans of that era would love it. Coburn and I also discussed doing a short tribute to (RIP) Randy Rampage at the end of the set. Alice In Hell vocalist, Rampage, passed away a few years back.

I had thought about / tried to bring the three other members back on board.; Ray (Hartman) passed on it, another cannot legally travel and another has been out of the touring game for decades. I was also worried about the health of at least one of them getting back into this after decades away from it. Although Coburn, Ray and I were the ones on the record, and I'd written most of this record years earlier, the five piece band was definitely the best live version of the band, even though others rocked and our currnet lineup kills!

So, if this works out, let's postpone this idea to 2021, pretend it is 30 years since the release, and we would LOVE to bring Coburn back to sing the whole record live and do a cool tribute to Rampage. I would use our current lineup with Fabio, Rich and Aaron and myself and Coburn would make it be done right!

Spread the word. Festivals and promoters, get a hold of us through our official website! We know this is gonna be a blast if it works out!!

Do you wanna see this? We do!"