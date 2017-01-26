ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNA Reveals What Not To Do When Meeting A Rock Star; Video Streaming

Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna stopped by the studio of Syracuse, NY-based radio station TK99 and offered some tips on how not to act around your favourite celebrity. Check out the video below:

Anthrax will release a limited tour edition of their For All Kings album on February 17th. The set will include the track “Vice Of The People” (previously only available in Japan), as well as a bonus disc of demos.

Drummer Charlie Benante states: “We’ve included some of the demos from For All Kings in this package. We wanted to show the evolution of the songs. The idea of a song can start from a guitar riff or a thought in your head. It then takes shape and goes from my music to Scott’s lyrics to Frank and Joey’s ideas and melodies to Jon’s lead guitar. This is our way of making Anthrax music – ENJOY!”

For All Kings Tour Edition tracklisting:

CD1: For All Kings

“You Gotta Believe”

“A Monster At The End”

“For All Kings”

“Breathing Lightning”

“Suzerain”

“Evil Twin”

“Blood Eagle Wings”

“Defend/Avenge”

“All Of Them Thieves”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Zero Tolerance”

“Vice Of The People” (bonus track)

CD2: Demos

“Breathing Lightning”

“A Monster At The End”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Soror Irrumator”

“Vice Of The People”

Anthrax recently released a new video trailer in support of their upcoming UK and European tour dates, as well as the forthcoming tour edition of For All Kings album.

The new trailer, as well as previously posted clips from guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Frank Bello, can be seen below:

Find the complete Anthrax tour itinerary at this location.

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax will hit the road this spring to co-headline a 27-date North American tour. The itinerary will also include an April 15th appearance at the Texas Independence Festival in Austin, as well as each band headlining two solo shows separate from the double bill.

With Anthrax and KsE rotating the closing slot over the course of the dates, the tour will hit the ground on March 29th in Montclair, NJ and then criss-cross the continent, wrapping up in Boston on May 7th.

The intense and dynamic The Devil Wears Prada will provide direct support on all dates. Multi-tasking Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta will perform solo as Jasta and open the first 10 shows of the tour - including the two Killswitch Engage headline shows that do not feature Anthrax. Pittsburgh's Code Orange, who are being hailed as one of the most exciting metal acts of 2017 with the release of their new album Forever, will open all of the dates thereafter. Code Orange jump on the tour on April 11th.

More details here.