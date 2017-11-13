APOCALYPTICA Premier "The Symphony Of Extremes" Music Video

November 13, 2017, 20 minutes ago

APOCALYPTICA Premier "The Symphony Of Extremes" Music Video

Visit Finland and Apocalyptica present "The Symphony Of Extremes". In honour of Finland’s centenary celebration, Apocalyptica composed a song from the Finnish people’s DNA sequences, in co-operation with Visit Finland. The DNA was extracted from the extreme points of the country.

See what makes Finnish DNA so extreme and how it was turned into the music:

Watch an interview with composer Eicca Toppinen:

Visit the project’s site here.

