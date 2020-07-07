ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Weighs In On KAMELOT's I Am The Empire Live Album / DVD - "Very Happy To Be A Part Of It" (Video)

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, who was a backing vocalist on tour with Kamelot for several years and appeared on their Haven album, performed during the show that was recorded for the bands forthcoming live album / DVD, I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. She offers her thoughts on the experience in the clip below.

I Am The Empire - Live From The 013, the majestic live album/DVD/BluRay, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, consists of twenty-one songs that will tug on your heartstrings, make you want to bang your head and give you a taste of Kamelot’s grandness live on stage with more than 100 minutes of live music and multiple exclusive extras, including backstage interviews of all guests, band members and fans.

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of Kamelot’s very successful career. The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood, known for its high class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Charlotte Wessels (Delain), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Lauren Hart (Once Human) - just to name a few - made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features Kamelot in prime shape - with a hand-picked mixture of Kamelot classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Epica and more).

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood on I Am The Empire - Live From The 013: “We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine. “

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz says: “It was a magical evening that night. It was so much fun to play such a nice long set with a packed house of fans who knew every word to every song alongside my Kam fam and girlfriends!”

Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd comments: ”It was an historical moment for me to take part in this Kamelot live-DVD recording. Let’s not forget that it was with Kamelot I began my touring life, and we toured a lot. I am so happy to finally be able to perpetuate the era of hard work and friendship with such great quality. A huge thanks to the entire Kamelot family for embracing my presence on this very special evening."

Delain’s Charlotte Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing “Under Grey Skies” with Kamelot live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

Once Human’s Lauren Hart says: “What a MASTERPIECE!! It was a huge honor to share the stage with so many legends and witness this beautiful piece of Kamelot history!”

I Am The Empire - Live From The 013 will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Box (Including CD, DVD, BluRay, Flag, 5 Photocards, Lanyard + AAA Tourpass & 4 Guitar Picks)

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Blue/White + DVD

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Gold + DVD

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + DVD

- Digipak (including CD, DVD & BluRay)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence" (Intro)

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" feat. Lauren Hart

"Rule The World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" feat. Eklipse

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

"Ravenlight" feat. Sascha Paeth

"End Of Innocence"

"March Of Mephisto" feat. Alissa White Gluz



"Amnesiac "

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd

Drum and Keys solo

"Here's To The Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns To Embrace" with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" feat Alissa White Gluz

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" video:

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums