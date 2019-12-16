ARDOURS Feat. TRISTANIA Singer MARIANGELA DEMURTAS Debut "The Mist" (Acoustic Version); Audio

Earlier this year, Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, released their debut album, Last Place On Earth. The band has released an acoustic version of the single, "The Mist", which can be heard below:

Last Place On Earth can be ordered here. Details below.

Last Place On Earth tracklisting:

"What Else Is There"

"Catabolic"

"Last Place On Earth"

"Design"

"Last Moment"

"The Mist"

"Therefore I Am"

"Truths"

"No One Is Listening"

"Totally"

"The Mist" video:

"Truths":

"Last Moment" video: