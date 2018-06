Armortura have released a video for "Hellbound", a track from the band's self-titled album released earlier this year via Mighty Music. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Zodiac”

“Insidious”

“Hellbound”

“Cursed”

“Shadow Underworld”

“Flight 19”

“11th Hour”

“Wanted Dead Or Alive”

“The Keep”

“Requiem For The Damned”

“11th Hour” (feat. Jeff Waters) (Bonus Track)

"Hellbound" video: