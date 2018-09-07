ARSIS To Release Visitant Album In November; "Tricking The Gods" Music Video Streaming
September 7, 2018, an hour ago
Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis have announced that they will release Visitant on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Today, the band has released the first single from their upcoming horror movie inspired opus. Check out the music video for "Tricking The Gods", directed by Rob Neilson, below.
"I think Visitant is Arsis’ most mature album but at the same time, it is also an album that harkens back to our youth. We all grew up on horror movies. For me personally my father would bring me, from a very early age, to the theater to see horror films. He passed his love of science fiction and horror down to me. I wanted to do something different for this album and it was just a natural move to incorporate this passion into Visitant. As I was doing my part of the writing I tried to capture the tone and atmosphere of some of my favorite films (Silver Bullet, From Beyond, Prince Of Darkness). It was a very satisfying and fun album to write and I think it might be what fans consider a 'worthy follow-up' to A Diamond For Disease.
"'Tricking the Gods' is inspired by my love of werewolf movies, specifically Stephen King’s Silver Bullet. I really liked the idea that everyone in the town was looking for this beast and it turned out to be the person they least expected: the minister. That blurred line between good and evil, heaven and hell made perfect song writing fuel."
Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.
Tracklisting:
"Tricking The Gods"
"Hell Sworn"
"Easy Prey"
"Fathoms"
"As Deep As Your Flesh"
"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"
"Funereal Might"
"Death Vow"
"Dead Is Better"
"Unto The Knife"
"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)
Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.
Catch Arsis on tour this October / November with co-headliners and label mates Decrepit Birth.
October
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
(Photo - Chance Foreman)