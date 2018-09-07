ARSIS To Release Visitant Album In November; "Tricking The Gods" Music Video Streaming

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis have announced that they will release Visitant on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Today, the band has released the first single from their upcoming horror movie inspired opus. Check out the music video for "Tricking The Gods", directed by Rob Neilson, below.

"I think Visitant is Arsis’ most mature album but at the same time, it is also an album that harkens back to our youth. We all grew up on horror movies. For me personally my father would bring me, from a very early age, to the theater to see horror films. He passed his love of science fiction and horror down to me. I wanted to do something different for this album and it was just a natural move to incorporate this passion into Visitant. As I was doing my part of the writing I tried to capture the tone and atmosphere of some of my favorite films (Silver Bullet, From Beyond, Prince Of Darkness). It was a very satisfying and fun album to write and I think it might be what fans consider a 'worthy follow-up' to A Diamond For Disease.



"'Tricking the Gods' is inspired by my love of werewolf movies, specifically Stephen King’s Silver Bullet. I really liked the idea that everyone in the town was looking for this beast and it turned out to be the person they least expected: the minister. That blurred line between good and evil, heaven and hell made perfect song writing fuel."

Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.

Catch Arsis on tour this October / November with co-headliners and label mates Decrepit Birth.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

(Photo - Chance Foreman)