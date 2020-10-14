ASHBA To Release New Single "Let's Dance" Feat. JAMES MICHAEL This Friday

World-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, Ashba, introduced his unique version of EDM to the world last summer with his debut single “Hypnotic”. One of the rock industry’s most technically brilliant guitarists who has creatively combined multiple genres with EDM into one unique, explosive sound, Ashba continues forging his groundbreaking journey into an exciting new genre with his second single “Let’s Dance”, available here starting Friday.

Mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon), the track features James Michael, co-founder and lead singer of the rock band Sixx:A.M., which he formed with Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe) and Ashba (Guns N’ Roses). Ashba has two live chats (October 14 and 15) leading up to the October 16 release of “Let’s Dance", and the video will premiere on October 23.

“On ‘Let’s Dance,’ my goal was to create the perfect blend of rock and EDM by laying down the foundation with an infectious hardcore dance beat, melodic guitars and topping it off with one of the best vocalists in rock,” said Ashba. “Now the party moves from Las Vegas to Miami, and James Michael is right there with this understated bravado sure to surprise our rock fans and hopefully capture the attention of club-goers around the world. I want to bring them all together for an amazing celebration.”

Luca Pretolesi said, “Ashba brings a new dynamic to dance music with his amazing live guitar element married with an electronic foundation that makes his sound incredibly unique.”

James Michael added, “To hear Ashba’s incredible guitar work surrounded by the electronics of EDM showcases not only his skills as an artist but as a producer and writer as well. I was thrilled when he invited me to be a feature on ‘Let’s Dance’!”

As part of the “Let’s Dance” premiere, Ashba will have two Instagram live chats leading up to the release of “Let’s Dance", which drops October 15 / Midnight, EDT on October 16:

- Today, Wednesday, October 14 - 6 PM, PDT (Ashba & Luca Pretolesi). Click here to join the live chat.

- Tomorrow, Thursday, October 15 - 8 PM, PDT (Ashba & James Michael). Click here to join the live chat.

Ashba, signed to Edgeout Records/Universal Music Group/UMe, wrote and produced “Let’s Dance”. Ashba’s unwavering experimental vision and Pretolesi’s skillful mixing touch results in a sound that adds yet another new dimension to EDM.

“Ashba’s unique version of EDM, immediately caught my attention. And now, the industry is calling his music the new sound coming out of Vegas,” says Tony Guanci, Edgeout founder and label head.