ASTAROTH INCARNATE Frontman Posts Full Band Cover Of X JAPAN Classic "Week End" (Video)

Sam Astaroth, frontman for Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate, has checked in with the following update:

"So excited to share this X Japan cover!

I originally met Derryl at Banger Shredders of Metal 1 and have been friends since. He reached out to me to work on this cover a little while back alongside Brian from Nova Scotia, and Alessio and Dario from Italy covering this Japanese classic together! We did this purely out of love for one of my all time favorite classic metal bands of all time! X Japan also helped start the whole Visual Kei movement which I have been a huge fan of the genre forever now! I took the time to translate the song and mostly sing it in English and sing a few lines in Japanese. I also kinda had to learn to sing power metal!?"

Vocals - Sam Astaroth

Guitar 1 - Derryl Vi

Guitar2 - Brian Bower

Keys - Dario Trentini

Drums - Alessio Monacelli

Bass - Brian Bower

Weekend was written and originally recorded by X-Japan.