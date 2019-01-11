AT THE GATES Launch Music Video For "The Mirror Black" Featuring ROB MILLER; New EPs Available Now

At The Gates, who landed at #3 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list with their To Drink From The Night Itself album, have now started a massive European tour with Behemoth and Wolves In The Throne Room.

At The Gates have released both a strictly limited 7" EP entitled The Mirror Black, and a special Digital EP entitled With The Pantheons Blind.

Enhancing the release of the EP’s, At The Gates are also debuting a video clip for the track "The Mirror Black" in the version featuring guest vocals by Rob Miller (Amebix, Tau Cross). The clip was created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media, who also is also responsible for the artwork duties of the entire “To Drink From The Night Itself” release. The video can be seen below.

At The Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg checked in with the following comment :"When we decided that we wanted to release the two Rob Miller tracks on a separate 7", we felt that ‘The Mirror Black‘ was worthy of its own video. Costin was already excited about the idea, and I explained the basic outlines of the idea of the song. Working with Costin always brings in another dimension to our music and my lyrics; so he did his own interpretation of the main theme of the song. I am super happy with the result, I really think that this is one of the best videos At The Gates have ever done. There are a lot of hidden meanings and other symbolism in this clip, so you can watch it many times and still find new stuff. We as a band are super excited about this release!"

The new 7“ EP features the two songs "The Mirror Black" and "Daggers Of Black Haze" off At The Gates‘ current album, To Drink From The Night Itself, in the versions that come with guest vocals by Rob Miller (Amebix, Tau Cross).

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"The Mirror Black" (Featuring Rob Miller)

Side B:

"Daggers Of Black Haze" (Featuring Rob Miller)

This collectors item is limited to 1000x copies worldwide, split up as follows:

- Black 7Inch: 400x copies (CM Distro Europe Wholesale & Onlineshop)

- Golden 7Inch: 100x copies (CM Europe Onlineshop)

- Clear 7Inch: 300x copies (CM Distro Europe Wholesale & Onlineshop)

- Transparent Red 7Inch: 200x copies (Exclusively from the band on tour)

Order here.

Attention: Due to logistical reasons, the release and mail-out of the 7” EP will unfortunately be delayed for a few days from CM Distro. We apologize for any inconvenience.

On the other hand, the digital EP, With The Pantheons Blind, contains all six bonus tracks from To Drink From The Night Itself recording sessions, now available digitally for the first time: "Daggers Of Black Haze" and "The Mirrow Black" featuring guest vocals by Rob Miller (Amebix, Tau Cross), "The Chasm" featuring guest vocals by Per Boder (God Macabre), "A Labyrinth Of Tombs" featuring guest vocals by Mikael Nox Pettersson (Craft), a demo version of "The Chasm" and a merciless re-recorded version of the early At The Gates classic "Raped By The Light Of Christ", originally featured on the band's sophomore album, With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness, from 1993.

Tracklisting:

"Daggers Of Black Haze" (Featuring Rob Miller)

"The Chasm" (Featuring Per Boder)

"A Labyrinth Of Tombs" (Featuring Mikael Nox Pettersson)

"Raped By The Light Of Christ" (2018)

"The Chasm" (Demo Version)

"The Mirror Black" (Featuring Rob Miller)

Order the "With The Pantheons Blind" Digital EP here.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)