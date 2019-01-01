BravePicks 2018 – BEHEMOTH's I Loved You At Your Darkest #1!

And in the darkest hour came a masterpiece soaring to #1 – Behemoth’s I Loved You At Your Darkest. Taking the sacrilege to the extreme by using a Bible quote to set the stage for more blasphemous rhymes, mainman Nergal has woven a opus filled with black metal beats, death metal madness, and even some rock ‘n’ roll rhythms. Their previous, The Satanist, was top notch quality too, but the Polish unit has upped the bar again with 46 minutes of Satanic hymns. Developing their sound further and not afraid to take any chances, this is a must listen and must own album and effectively cements Behemoth as thee premiere heavy metal act of 2018.

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

The album was produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa.

"It doesn't get more blasphemous than this," declares Behemoth mastermind Nergal. "It's a verse from the Bible," he reveals. "It's actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it's sacrilege to the extreme."