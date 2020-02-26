ATROPHY's Chemical Dependency Released Digitally

Atrophy's Chemical Dependency album will be soon be available as a digital release via SubLevel Records.

Starting this Friday (February 28), the album will be available for purchase and streaming through all digital providers. Want to purchase the digital album now? You can get it directly from the SubLevel Records webstore (MP3 format) or the Atrophy Bandcamp site (WAV format) and download immediately. It is also available for pre-order on iTunes.

Chemical Dependency features the 1987 demo by Atrophy, the thrash metal band from in Tucson, Arizona. As a result or their fast-playing style and lyrics (often covering death, politics and social issues), the band has been compared to that of their thrash metal contemporaries such as Testament, Vio-Lence, Forbidden, Sacred Reich and Nuclear Assault. Includes the complete remastered Chemical Dependency demo plus 4 live tracks recorded in Toronto, Canada in 1989. Digital edition.

Tracklisting:

"Chemical Dependency" (Demo)

"Rest In Pieces" (Demo)

"Preacher, Preacher" (Demo)

"Suicide Pact" (Demo)

"Product Of The Past" (Demo)

"Beer Bong" (Demo)

"Killing Machine" (Live)

"Rest In Pieces" (Live)

"Product Of The Past" (Live)

"Beer Bong" (Live)

(Photo - Oscar Castillo Photography)