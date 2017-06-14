ATROX – New Album Details Announced

Dark Essence Records have announced details of the upcoming album from one of their latest signings, Atrox. Set for release on September 8th, and titled Monocle, this will be the sixth full-length studio album from the veteran Norwegians.



With Monocle, the first album from the band since 2008's Binocular, Atrox are back stronger than ever, having fine-tuned their sound so that what was once an atmospheric mix of death and doom metal has become much more progressive, experimental and industrial. It is an album that shows a darker side to the band, with more epic and atmospheric elements than before. Consolidating the unique Atrox sound within the album are catchy and upbeat sections.



Artwork for Monocle is by Rune Folgerø and Erik Paulsen.

Today's Atrox lineup comprises Rune Folgerø on vocals, viNd on Guitars, Rune Sørgård on guitars and technology, Tor Arne Helgesen on drums and Erik Paulsen on bass, and they recently had some very interesting things to say about Monocle:



"Monocle is our darkest album so far. During the process of creating and recording it we explored, and were exposed to, our darker selves, and what we encountered during this process almost killed us. It left us in a dystopian vacuum and all worn out, but with one hell of a piece of music to present to the world.



"Musically speaking Monocle contains poisons that'll blind you, and poisons that'll open your eyes. As William Gibson says in his novel Neuromancer: ‘The future is already here. It’s just unevenly distributed’.”

Tracklisting:

“Mass”

“Vacuum”

“Heat”

“Finger”

“Suicide Days”

“For We Are Many”

“Movie”

“Target”