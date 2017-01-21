AUDIOSLAVE - Video Of First Live Performance In Over A Decade Posted

Audioslave’s first performance in over a decade took place on Friday, January 20th, at the Anti-Inaugural Ball (protesting President Donald Trump's inauguration) at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California. The band performed three songs, check out video from the show below.

Audioslave - featuring vocalist Chris Cornell (Soundgarden), guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine) and bassist Tim Commerford (Rage Against The Machine) - released three albums together: Audioslave (2002), Out Of Exile (2005), and Revelations (2006).

Photo - Audioslave Facebook