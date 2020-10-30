Austria's TRANSILVANIA Stream New Song "Hekateion", Of Sleep And Death Album Detailed

Invictus Productions has set January 1st, 2021 as the international release date for the second album from Austria's Transilvania, Of Sleep And Death. The brand-new track "Hekateion" can be enjoyed now:

While it'd be fairly accurate to say that no great changes have been made since their celebrated debut album, here do Transilvania sound braver and bolder, more swaggering and certainly more urgent. The uptick in tempo sacrifices not an ounce of feel nor dynamics; if anything, these largely-more-attacking songs sound more swinging, the songwriting more seamless. Of Sleep And Death is thus a more ghastly experience, more stridently metal, spanning not just black metal but also more than a bit of death metalled muscle, all ably highlighted by the mix & master courtesy of The Devil's Mark Studio. Put another way, whereas The Night Of Nights lovingly / luridly maintained a more self-consciously '80s aspect, the Transilvania on Of Sleep And Death perfectly blends Storm Of The Light's Bane-era Dissection, early Emperor, and Ancient God Of Evil-era Unanimated with a whole lot of classic Nifelheim, Tormentor, and Mercyful Fate - in other words, Godly.

Fitting for such a grand monument, Of Sleep And Death is graced with gorgeous cover art courtesy of Jaime Pascual Sanz, fully reflecting the thematic concepts throughout the album. Beware the strigoi of Transilvania as they ensnare you within Of Sleep And Death!

Tracklisting:

"Opus Morbi"

"Hekateion"

"Of Sleep And Death"

"Lycanthropic Chant"

"Vault Of Evening"

"Heart Harvest"

"Mortpetten"

"Underneath Dying Stars"

For further details, visit Transilvania on Facebook.