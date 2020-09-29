AVANTASIA Mastermind TOBIAS SAMMET Celebrates Debut Album's 20th Anniversary

Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet has checked in with the following message:

"Happy 20th anniversary! In September 2000 I held the first official disc of Avantasia in my hands. This was my start as a professional musician. When I signed the deal the year before, it was the first time I actually received money for being a musician. I was in shock; you get paid for doing what you love and what doesn't make sense according to the real world people. And all of a sudden, a cheque... how can that be?! THANK YOU ALL! It's a bit of a sad anniversary with the cancelled shows this year, but I'm seizing the isolation time and I have a feeling, I am currently working on something mindblowing!"

Tracklist:

"Prelude"

"Reach Out for the Light"

"Serpents in Paradise"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Breaking Away"

"Farewell"

"The Glory of Rome"

"In Nomine Patris"

"Avantasia"

"A New Dimension"

"Inside"

"Sign of the Cross"

"The Tower"