AZARATH Feat. BEHEMOTH’s INFERNO Announce New Album Saint Desecration

Poland's blackened death metal beast Azarath has revealed details surrounding its seventh studio album Saint Desecration. The record is set to be released on November 27 via Agonia Records.

The unholy metal congregation is pealing its bells for the third time this decade, announcing the successor of Blasphemers' Maledictions (2011) and In Extremis (2017). Saint Desecration is a new extreme illumination revealed by Azarath at the altar of blackened death metal. Unrepentant and provocative to the core, the album is set to astound the connoisseurs of sonic terror.

Azarath crept from the shadows over two decades ago and is often described as a demonic mutation of Krisiun, Behemoth and Immolation. Co-founded by sole original member and drummer Inferno (of Behemoth fame), the group comprises long-running guitarist Bart (Damnation, Armagedon), long-time bassist Peter (ex-Lost Soul) and new vocalist Skullripper (Embrional).

Saint Desecration was recorded and mixed at Tall Pine Records with Haldor Grundberg (Satanic Audio) at helm and mastered at Audiosiege Studio by Brad Boatright. The cover artwork was painted by Marta Promińska of Hypnagogic Painting. Aleksander Ikaniewicz shot new band photos. Preorder here.

Formats:

-Digi CD

-Jewelcase CD

-Black LP

-Marbled Lava LP

-Picture LP

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“Death-At-Will”

“Sancta Dei Meretix”

“Let Them Burn…”

“Fall Of The Blessed”

“No Salvation”

“Profanation”

“Reigning Over The Death”

“Life Is Death, Death Is Life”

“Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens”

“Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats”

“Pure Hate” (Digi CD bonus track / guest vocals by Stillborn’s Killer)