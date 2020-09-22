BADFINGER Team Up With RICK WAKEMAN For Special Rendition Of The PAUL McCARTNEY-Penned Hit "Come & Get It"

Joey Molland’s Badfinger has been experiencing quite the career revival recently with artists ranging from indie rock icon Matthew Sweet to Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson participating in exciting new versions of Badfinger’s extensive catalog of hits.

And now comes one of the biggest hits Molland & company ever recorded - the Paul McCartney-penned pop classic “Come & Get It”, reinvented here with a superb contribution from famed piano/keyboard player Rick Wakeman.

With Wakeman’s special touch, this tune takes on a whole new life with added melody and bounce, and although Badfinger guitarist/bassist Tom Evans originally sang lead on the 1969 version, Molland ably takes over vocal duties.

Stream the single here, and below: