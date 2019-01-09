BEHEMOTH Debuts "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" Music Video; European Tour Set To Launch

After recently completing a North American headlining tour with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Behemoth will be bringing this must-see show to Europe, starting tomorrow.

In anticipation of the trek, the band has launched a new video for "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" (directed by Grupa 13), taken from their latest album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, which landed at #1 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list. Watch the new video below.

Orion (bass & vocals) comments: "Behemoth Legions! As this 'ILYAYD' adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, 'Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica' was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe... which you hear now - thus, it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time. We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again - and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!"

Tour dates are listed below. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v., with At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

January

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

13 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

17 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

19 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

21 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

22 - Paris, France - Bataclan

23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

29 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

30 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

February

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

3 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

4 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

8 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - QM Union

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars

Orion - bass & vocals

Inferno - drums & percussion

Seth - live guitar