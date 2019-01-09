BEHEMOTH Debuts "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" Music Video; European Tour Set To Launch
January 9, 2019, an hour ago
After recently completing a North American headlining tour with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Behemoth will be bringing this must-see show to Europe, starting tomorrow.
In anticipation of the trek, the band has launched a new video for "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" (directed by Grupa 13), taken from their latest album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, which landed at #1 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list. Watch the new video below.
Orion (bass & vocals) comments: "Behemoth Legions! As this 'ILYAYD' adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, 'Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica' was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe... which you hear now - thus, it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time. We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again - and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!"
Tour dates are listed below. Tickets can be purchased here.
Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v., with At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room
January
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
13 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
17 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
19 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
21 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
22 - Paris, France - Bataclan
23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
29 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
30 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
February
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
3 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
4 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
8 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
10 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
11 - Glasgow, Scotland - QM Union
Behemoth lineup:
Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion
Seth - live guitar