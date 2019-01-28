BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL On Discovering MANTAR - "I Saw The Album Cover And I Was Blown Away By The Art"; Video

In the new video below, Behemoth frontman Nergal discusses discovering Mantar, and his desire to tour with the duo:

Behemoth are currently touring Europe, with their next performance scheduled for January 29th at The Circus in Helsinki, Finland. Find the tour itinerary below.

In anticipation of the current trek, the band launched a new video for "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" (directed by Grupa 13), taken from their latest album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, which landed at #1 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list. Watch the new below.

Orion (bass & vocals) comments: "Behemoth Legions! As this 'ILYAYD' adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, 'Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica' was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe... which you hear now - thus, it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time. We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again - and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!"

Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v., with At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

January

29 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

30 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

February

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

3 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

4 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

8 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - QM Union

On November 25th, 2018, Behemoth's art show, Thou Art Darkest, made it's final stop in Los Angeles, California. The band has posted this recap video:

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars

Orion - bass & vocals

Inferno - drums & percussion

Seth - live guitar