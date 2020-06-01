BEHEMOTH / ME AND THAT MAN Frontman NERGAL - "Both Are On Creative Mode Now And I Don’t Want To Slow Down"

Speaking with UK-based Kerrang!, Behemoth / Me And That Man frontman / founder Adam "Nergal" Darski revealed he is hard at work on both projects. Following is an excerpt from the report:

“Me And That Man and Behemoth are both on creative mode now and I don’t want to slow down. I’m pretty slowed down when it comes to my life. There’s more space, there’s more air in my life, which is awesome. But I’m really using that time to stay creative and do stuff that is going to loom out next year for sure. So keep your eyes open, there’s some amazing stuff coming up.”

Nergal recently spoke with BraveWords about his current workload:

"I’m simultaneously working on both Me And That Man and Behemoth. So, two days ago I was working on a demo for Me And That Man, yesterday I completed two songs for Behemoth. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hyped and determined and motivated and creatively occupied with making music. That’s one of the positives of this Coronavirus isolation. Finally, there is no pressure. I can just focus on my emotions and find the best way to transmit that through the music."

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."