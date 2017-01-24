BEREFT Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming New Album; Title, Release Date Revealed

Wisconsin blackened doom metallists' Bereft weave elements of doom and black metal into exhaustive, dynamic songs, creating their own style of powerful metal, unbound to any genre and fully conscious of the impression.

Lands, their Prosthetic Records debut, will be available on March 31st on LP, CD and all digital platforms. The LP is limited to 300 on blood red vinyl.

Says the band: “We're extremely excited to announce the title and release date of our new album. Lands will be available via Prosthetic Records on March 31st, 2017! Get a preview of the first song here and check out the album artwork, masterfully drawn by Sam Alcarez.”

The new album was tracked at Backroom Studios in Dover, NJ with producer Kevin Atlassian (Dillinger Escape Plan).

Bereft's previous EP, Lost Ages, was released by War Crime/Silent Pendulum Recordings. The band has since then been seen across the US playing with acts including Agalloch, Gloom, Downfall Of Gaia, So Hideous and North.