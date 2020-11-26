BIF NAKED Announces Sessions Live Streaming Performance

"Stoked," says Canadian rocker Bif Naked. "Absolutely thrilled to be doing a Very Special

Sessions: Live Music Streaming performance, to bring some loud, some love, and some grit, to kiss 2020 goodbye and share a night of Rock! Save the date - December 30th at 9pm EST. Spread the word! Can't wait to Rock! Grab tickets here."

A limited number of virtual pre-show meet & greet tickets are still available, priced at $50 each. regular, general admission tickets are priced at $13 each.

Earlier this year, Bif Naked released a new single, "Jim", taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on."

"With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."