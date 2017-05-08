BIF NAKED To Perform Free Canada Day Concert

Celebrate Canada's 150th with Bif Naked in Cold Lake, Alberta on July 1st. This is a FREE concert that will be happening on Kinosoo Beach. The opening act will be local band FKB, so bring a chair and enjoy the show.

Prior to that on May 27th, Bif Naked will be speaking at Studio Bell in Calgary, Alberta as part of The Inaugural Deborah Zimmel Triple Negative Breast Cancer Fundraiser. All donations and silent auction proceeds go to Wings of Hope YYC.

Bif has also announced a trio of special, acoustic shows at which she will be sharing more stories from I, Bificus, as well as new music from her upcoming release. Those dates are:

June

21 - Adelaide Hall - Toronto, ON

23 - Neat Coffee Shop - Braeside, ON

24 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

