BIG BIG TRAIN Streaming “The Florentine” From Empire Live Release

Big Big Train recently announced the release on November 27, 2020 of Empire, a live Blu-ray film/2CD set recorded on November 2, 2019 at the Hackney Empire in London. The 12 song set runs to just under 2 hours and includes material from the English Electric, Folklore, Grimspound and Grand Tour studio albums. It was directed and edited by Tim Sidwell of Toward Infinity (who has previously worked with Marillion, Status Quo, Thunder, Magnum, Lisa Stansfield and Steps), with audio mixed by BBT’s sound engineer Rob Aubrey.

Today, the band has shared the video for "The Florentine" taken from the live set.

"When I wrote ‘The Florentine’, it was written as a song that would enable Nick to step out from behind his drum kit and join me, singing together in close harmony at the front of the stage,” David Longdon says. “BBT has several singers within the ranks and I was keen to write layered harmony vocal sections too. Here we are performing The Florentine live at the final concert of our first UK tour."

“The Florentine is yet another reason why I just love being in Big Big Train!” Nick D’Virgilio adds. “Not only did David write a beautiful vocal that allowed me to come forwards and sing alongside him, but he also wrote a cracking second half of the song that is a total blast to play drums on - the best of both worlds in my humble opinion. We all had so much fun at the gig at the Hackney Empire and everyone in the band was on fire that night.”

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray

“Novum Organum”

“Alive”

“Hedgerow”

“Theodora In Green And Gold”

“Winkie”

“The Florentine”

“Brave Captain”

“Voyager”

“Homesong”

“Wassail”

“Engines And Men”

“East Coast Racer”

CD1

“Novum Organum”

“Alive”

“Hedgerow”

“Theodora In Green And Gold”

“Winkie”

“The Florentine”

“Brave Captain”

CD2

“Voyager”

“Homesong”

“Wassail”

“Engines And Men”

“East Coast Racer”

“The Florentine”: