BLACK SABBATH - Remixed Version Of Forbidden Album To See The Light In 2019

Although he first alluded to the news in 2015 here, Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi has spoken about plans to remix the band’s 1995 album, Forbidden, next year.



He writes on his official Facebook page: “Next year there will be the Forbidden record coming out which Mike Exeter and myself are remixing at the moment. And that’s been interesting to, pulling that apart and at least trying to get some better sounds on it as it should be. I know Coxy (powell) was never happy with his drum sound. None of us were really happy with the sound of that album. So hopefully now it will be sounding better.”



The lukewarmly received opus was the last to feature singer Tony Martin, along with drummer Cozy Powell, bassist Neil Murray and keyboardist Geoff Nicholls. The album sold a mere 21,000 copies in the US in its first week in June 1995 and achieved its ony Top 20 chart position in Sweden.

Forbidden's opening track, "The Illusion Of Power", features Body Count’s Ice-T, while guitarist a fellow band member Ernie C also produced, recorded, and mixed the album.