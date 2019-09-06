BLACK STAR RIDERS Release Lyric Video For "Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down" Feat. MICHAEL MONROE; New Album Out Now

Black Star Riders have released their new single, “Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down”, which is accompanied by a lyric video available to watch below.

The arrival of “Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down” coincides with the release of Black Star Riders' fourth studio album, Another State Of Grace. It's the perfect song to celebrate the band’s new record: an upbeat catchy rock driven number that displays the band's distinctive sonic trademark. The single further enhances the band’s reputation as one of the most essential acts within today’s rock music scene, also showcasing their broad songwriting ability, which draws inspiration from every corner of the genre. The stunning saxophone solo played by legendary Hanoi Rocks' Michael Monroe is a prime example of Black Star Riders’ craft.

The band’s frontman Ricky Warwick comments: “A wonderful Scott Gorham guitar riff, a killer saxophone solo from Michael Monroe and a lyric about that first heartbreak and sense of loss but the memories are always there to keep you warm, all signed, sealed and delivered with a big sloppy kiss from Black Star Riders.”

Guitar legend Scott Gorham adds: “It was such a fun album to make and to pick a favourite song is tough. But Tonight the Moonlight...is definitely in my top 9!”

Another State Of Grace is available now via Nuclear Blast. The album sees the band deliver another stunning collection of songs. The bands new members Chad Szeliga (drums) and Christian Martucci (lead guitar) further developing the band’s burgeoning reputation as one of the most essential contemporary rock acts. Recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California in February 2017, Another State Of Grace was produced & mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Uriah Heep).

The album is available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited edition boxset and limited edition light green vinyl. Order here.

CD:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"

