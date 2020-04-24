BLACK STONE CHERRY Frontman CHRIS ROBERTSON Covers LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "All I Can Do Is Write About It"

"Sittin back thinkin about the world we are currently living in, I couldn’t help but to be constantly drawn back to my love for the honesty of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music," says Black Stone Cherry vocalist / guitarist Chris Robertson. "The words of Ronnie Van Zant live on as true today as ever. I just hope y’all enjoy this version!"

"These are crazy and unpredictable times, y’all. We felt we needed to use our platform to do at least SOMETHING to help give back," say the guys in Black Stone Cherry.

"We are proud to announce we have 2 NEW T-Shirts available for pre-order worldwide!

The 'United We Stand' shirt will have 100% of proceeds going straight towards COVID-19 relief.

The 'Crew Relief' shirt will have 100% of proceeds going straight to our amazing road crew - who we quite literally couldn’t do this without, and need them when it’s time to fire up the bus again!

These shirts are available for pre-order in North America at this location and in The UK by clicking here. Thank you all."

In other news, Black Stone Cherry is expected to release their as yet untitled seventh studio album later this year.