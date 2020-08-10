BLACK STONE CHERRY Guitarist BEN WELLS And Wife Launch SURF MONSTER Apparel

Black Stone Cherry guitarist Ben Wells, and his wife Jessica Estes Wells, "have taken our love for all things tropical to the next level and are SO PROUD to finally announce and launch our NEW all original apparel brand, Surf Monster! This has been a labor of love and passion for years, and it’s taken a village to get here... but now it’s finally ready to show the world."

