BLACKGUARD Streaming “By My Hand” Single Featuring KITTIE’s MORGAN LANDER

8 years since the release of their last album Firefight, Blackguard have released “By My Hand” (featuring Morgan Lander of Kittie), the first single for their upcoming album Storm.

“This has a been a very long time coming, but we’re all elated to finally share with you our first single from 'Storm'. We have no shame in saying this album is by far our best/heaviest/fastest/bla bla bla, you’ve heard it all before, but sooner than later everyone is going to know why we feel this way. We’d like to send a huge thank you to Morgan Lander of Kittie for doing an amazing job on the chorus of this song, hopefully, she can make it out to a show or two to perform it with us.”

Track download and preorder are available on Bandcamp.

The band recently broke their long hiatus to announce their first show in four years on March 22nd in Toronto with longtime friends Crimson Shadows and Borealis at Coalition.

Storm will be the band’s first album in 8 years and fourth overall. The group will release the record independently on a surprise date in the coming weeks.

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by longtime producer and former Blackguard keyboardist Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc at Silver Wings Studio in Montreal.

The video for “By My Hand” was created by Chris Kells (The Agonist) of FTB Visuals and Artwork by Rainsong Design.