BLACKTOP MOJO Announce First Ever Show In Toronto

Texas based hard rockers Blacktop Mojo have confirmed their first ever show in Toronto, Canada on May 5th at The Rockpile. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday March 16th, via TicketWeb.

In other news, Blacktop Mojo has released a promo clip entitled "If You Call, It Will Play". It features vocalist Matt James meeting "Jim Morrison," who advises the singer how to get his band's cover of the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" played on the radio:

Blacktop Mojo's version of "Dream On":

Blacktop Mojo's complete tour schedule, in support of their album Burn The Ships, is as listed:

March

17 - Garage Bar - Tyler, TX (unplugged)

23 - Humphrey's - Huntsville, TX

24 - Dogwood Festival - Palestine, TX

28 - Bareback Bar And Icehouse - Spring, TX (acoustic)

April

12 - America Gardens - Fort Worth, TX

21 - Lago del Pino - Tyler, TX

22 - Oklahoma City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Phase 2 - Lynchburg, VA (supporting Black Stone Cherry)

27 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH (supporting Black Stone Cherry)

28 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE (supporting Black Stone Cherry)

30 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN (supporting Black Stone Cherry)

May

5 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

16 - Shovelhead Saloon - Danville, IL

July

12 - Rock Fest 2018 - Cadott, WI

For further details, visit BlacktopMojo.com.

(Photo by Timothy Shcumann)