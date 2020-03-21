BLACKTOP MOJO - MATT JAMES Covers "Nutshell" By ALICE IN CHAINS; Live Video

On February 3rd, Blacktop Mojo played the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California as part of their It Won't Last Tour. During that show, vocalist Matt James picked up an acoustic guitar and delivered an incredible rendition of the Alice In Chains classic, "Nutshell", which can be enjoyed below.

"On our last run up the west coast, I broke out one of my favorite songs to cover acoustically during our show in Anaheim, CA," recalls Blacktop Mojo frontman Matt James.

"This song has saved my ass many a times when I've been up on stage by myself and brain farted and forget the chords or the words to whatever song I was going to play during the acoustic part of our show. Sometimes you just get up there in the lights and your brain suddenly just decides to go blank like you just shook an Etch-E-Sketch, but for whatever reason, my hands can pretty much always find the strings for this song."

"Hope everyone is staying safe and staying home! Wash them hands!"

"Nutshell" originally appeared on Jar Of Flies, a seven-song EP from Alice In Chains, issued in 1994. It was the first EP in music history to debut at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Grammy-nominated, it's since been certified triple-platinum, selling 4 million copies worldwide.

Check out Alice In Chains performing "Nutshell" live during their MTV Unplugged Special, recorded on April 10, 1996 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Majestic Theatre.