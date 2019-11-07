BLACKTOP MOJO Unveil "Come Get Your Coat" Video

Texas-based rock band Blacktop Mojo treats fans to a brand new video for their song "Come Get Your Coat", which appears on the recently released album, Under The Sun.

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James reveals the lyrical inspiration behind "Come Get Your Goat" by saying, “‘Come Get Your Coat’ is interesting because I was actually on the other side of that. I was the one that left my jacket and got that awkward text. When it pops up on your phone, it’s kind of the worst feeling in the world, when somebody kicks you out after a one-night stand, but they’re letting you know you left your whatever over here.” To read the complete interview, click here.

The cover art and tracklisting for Under The Sun are as follows:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"

Blacktop Mojo will be doing extensive touring throughout the remainder of 2019 and well into 2020 in support of their new album, Under The Sun. Currently confirmed shows are as listed:

November

8 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

9 - Crusens Farmington Road - West Peoria, IL

10 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY

13 - Guitars Rock N Country Bar - Joplin, MO

15 - Winchester - Lakewood, OH

16 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

17 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

20 - St Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

21 - House Of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

22 - The Lizard Lounge - Lancaster, PA

23 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

24 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

26 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

27 - Amos’ Southend - Charlotte, NC

29 - Thompson House - Newport, KY

30 - Civic Music Hall - Toledp OH

December

1 - Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House - Washington DC

3 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

5 - Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, NH

6 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

8 - Thunderbird Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

11 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

13 - South Street City Oven - Naples,

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.