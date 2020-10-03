BLACKTOP MOJO Vocalist MATT JAMES Duets With KATI CHER On Cover Of SEETHER's "Broken"

"A little while back I did this little collaboration with my very talented friend Kati Cher of 'Broken' by Seether," says Blacktop Mojo frontman Matt James. "It was fun to be able to make music with someone on the other side of the world while we were all locked in our houses. Many thanks to (BTM guitarist) Chuck Wepfer for helping me lay my part down."

Seether, with special guest Amy Lee of Evanescence, originally released "Broken" in 2004. It's since been certified Platinum in The United States and Australia.