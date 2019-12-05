BLOODBATH Announce North American Leg Of March Of The Crucifiers Tour

"North America! Join our stride! It's the march of the crucifiers," proclaims Bloodbath. The all-star death metal ensemble, led by Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes, will play a series of eight very special shows throughout The United States and Canada in 2020. Confirmed dates are listed below; tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10am local time.

May

22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw*

24 - Boston, MA - Paradise*

25 - Montreal, QC - Corona*

26 - Toronto, ON - Opera House*

28 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*

29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

*with Necrot and Tragedy Of Mine

Bloodbath’s fifth slice of morbid savagery, The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn, was released in October 2018 via Peaceville. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fleischmann"

"Bloodicide"

"Wayward Samaritan"

"Levitator"

"Deader"

"March Of The Crucifers"

"Morbid Antichrist"

"Warhead Ritual"

"Only The Dead Survive"

"Chainsaw Lullaby"

Bonus tracks on limited edition CD:

"Ride The Waves Of Fire"

"Wide Eyed Abandon"

"Chainsaw Lullaby" video:

"Bloodicide" lyric video:

(Photo by Tim Tronckoe)