BLOODBATH Announce North American Leg Of March Of The Crucifiers Tour
December 5, 2019, an hour ago
"North America! Join our stride! It's the march of the crucifiers," proclaims Bloodbath. The all-star death metal ensemble, led by Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes, will play a series of eight very special shows throughout The United States and Canada in 2020. Confirmed dates are listed below; tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10am local time.
May
22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw*
24 - Boston, MA - Paradise*
25 - Montreal, QC - Corona*
26 - Toronto, ON - Opera House*
28 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*
29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
31 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater
*with Necrot and Tragedy Of Mine
Bloodbath’s fifth slice of morbid savagery, The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn, was released in October 2018 via Peaceville. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Fleischmann"
"Bloodicide"
"Wayward Samaritan"
"Levitator"
"Deader"
"March Of The Crucifers"
"Morbid Antichrist"
"Warhead Ritual"
"Only The Dead Survive"
"Chainsaw Lullaby"
Bonus tracks on limited edition CD:
"Ride The Waves Of Fire"
"Wide Eyed Abandon"
"Chainsaw Lullaby" video:
"Bloodicide" lyric video:
(Photo by Tim Tronckoe)