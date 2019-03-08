BLOODGOOD - Remastered Detonation Album To Be Re-Issued With Three Live Bonus Tracks

Roxx Records has issued the following announcement:

"We are super excited about this brand new re-issue coming out just in time for the Easter season. We are talking about the classic album, Detonation, from the pioneers of Christian rock, Bloodgood! This limited edition CD has been remastered and expanded to include three previously unreleased bonus tracks recorded live in Sacramento from their 1987 tour."

Bloodgood's David Zaffiro took exceptional care to rebuild Detonation from the ground up. David was the guitarist for Bloodgood's first three albums, which he eventually handed over the reigns to Paul Jackson. However, David is now an award winning producer, engineer and songwriter with numerous Dove awards and platinum and gold albums. Bloogood also dug deep into the archives and added two songs plus a guitar solo from the 1987 Live In Sacramento, CA show: "You Lose", "Guitar Burn" and "Vagrant People".

Les provides this insight: "This is the album where we went to the record company and said let us (the band) produce this album and we will deliver you a great metal album. We were the writers, the arrangers and the producers. Yes, we had an engineer (Doug Dole), but we (the band) wrote all the songs and oversaw the entire mix. We locked ourself into a warehouse and worked all day long, every day until it was complete."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Battle Of The Flesh"

"Vagrant People"

"Self-Destruction"

"Alone In Suicide"

"Heartbeat (Of The City)"

"Eat The Flesh"

"Holy Fire"

"Crucify"

"The Messiah"

"Live Wire"

Bonus Tracks

"You Lose" (Live in Sacramento 1987)

"Zaffiro Guitar Burn" (Live in Sacramento 1987)

"Vagrant People" (Live in Sacramento 1987)

Official release date is March 29th. Pre-order at this location.