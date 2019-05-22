BLOODRED HOURGLASS Announces Godsend Album

Bloodred Hourglass has announced the global release of their fourth studio album Godsend on June 28th 2019, via Out On Line Music. Godsend is a ten-track relentless melodic death metal record, in perfect Finnish tradition: fast and hard-hitting, whilst creating an almost epic soundscape.

Currently putting finishing touched to the record, the band promises to raise the bar even higher this year, delivering high quality metal to all their fans. The band comments: “Godsend is so far the best version of Bloodred Hourglass. This album will modernize our sound and the output on the record will be somewhat fresh and varied compared to previous releases. Expect an album with full of harsh attacking melodic metal!”

Godsend was recorded by Juho Räihä (Soundspiral Audio), who is also the man behind the previous releases. The album mixing and mastering was done by Henrik Udd (Henrik Udd Recording), who is famous for working with the likes of Architects and Bring Me The Horizon. The album artwork was designed by Tuomas Koivurinne, in cooperation with Miika Saari.

Last year, Bloodred Hourglass visited several different festivals outside Finnish borders and returned to Europe in March-April for a full-length tour with Swedish metallers Evergrey. Additionally, in May the band will be performing in Japan for the first time. Going international doesn’t mean BRHG would forget their home country: during spring and summer the band will perform in various Finnish events and festivals.

Tracklisting:

“Waves Of Black”

“The Unfinished Story”

“Devourer”

“Alysia”

“My Route”

“Pieces”

“Ask _ You Shall Receive”

“August”

“On My Throne”

“White Feather”