BLOODTRUTH - "Centuries Of Intolerance" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

May 21, 2020, an hour ago

news black death bloodtruth

BLOODTRUTH - "Centuries Of Intolerance" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Extreme Italian death metal band, Bloodtruth, have released a guitar playthrough for their song "Centuries Of Intolerance", from their most recent album, Matyrium.  Watch the clip below.

Martyrium tracklisting:

"1184 P.C."
"Centuries Of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)"
"Schismatical Crusades "
"Inner Resurrection "
"Peste Noire"
"Prelude To Havoc"
"The Tome Of Suffering"
"Persecution"
"The Last Prophet"
"Martyrium"

"Centuries Of Intolerance" guitar playthrough video:

"Inner Resurrection" video:

"The Last Prophet" lyric video:



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews