BLOODTRUTH - "Centuries Of Intolerance" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted
May 21, 2020, an hour ago
Extreme Italian death metal band, Bloodtruth, have released a guitar playthrough for their song "Centuries Of Intolerance", from their most recent album, Matyrium. Watch the clip below.
Martyrium tracklisting:
"1184 P.C."
"Centuries Of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)"
"Schismatical Crusades "
"Inner Resurrection "
"Peste Noire"
"Prelude To Havoc"
"The Tome Of Suffering"
"Persecution"
"The Last Prophet"
"Martyrium"
"Centuries Of Intolerance" guitar playthrough video:
"Inner Resurrection" video:
"The Last Prophet" lyric video: