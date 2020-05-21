BLOODTRUTH - "Centuries Of Intolerance" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Extreme Italian death metal band, Bloodtruth, have released a guitar playthrough for their song "Centuries Of Intolerance", from their most recent album, Matyrium. Watch the clip below.

Martyrium tracklisting:

"1184 P.C."

"Centuries Of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)"

"Schismatical Crusades "

"Inner Resurrection "

"Peste Noire"

"Prelude To Havoc"

"The Tome Of Suffering"

"Persecution"

"The Last Prophet"

"Martyrium"

