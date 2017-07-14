BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - “We’ll Probably Do One Last Studio LP”; Audio Interview

July 14, 2017, 7 minutes ago

It’s 45 years since the release of their debut album, and Blue Öyster Cult were recently back in the UK to celebrate that occasion. Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess caught up with Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom to talk about the tour, their 45 years of making music and the prospect of a brand new album for 2018, as well as the possibility of writing a soundtrack for a forthcoming movie written by JK Rowling.

Listen to the interview below:

Blue Öyster Cult perform next on Saturday night, July 15th, at The Rose in Pasadena, California. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

