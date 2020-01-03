BOBBIE BROWN Reveals Ex-Husband, Late WARRANT Singer JANI LANE, Was Drugged And Raped By A Member Of A Famous Heavy Metal Band And Their Manager

Reality TV star, model, author, “Cherry Pie” girl, Bobbie Brown, recently released her second book, Cherry On Top (Rare Bird Books), after experiencing a devastating fall that could have ended her life.

She insisted the horrifying experience inspired her to check off her bucket list, including pursuing an unlikely career in stand-up comedy. She also reflected on her past experiences, including her former marriage to Warrant rocker Jani Lane, who passed away in 2011 at age 47 from alcohol intoxication.

Brown spoke to Fox News about her life-changing injury, pursuing comedy, how Lane could have benefitted from the #MeToo movement in his lifetime and what dating is really like today. An excerpt follows:

Fox News: How difficult was it to relive some of your memories with ex Jani Lane in this book?

Brown: "It’s always cathartic. Usually, when I’m talking about it, it’s because I still have those feelings of non-closure with him on so many levels. To be able to talk about it gives me some closure. And it’s therapeutic in the same sense.

"I also feel like it will help other people out there who might be feeling the same way or have had the same experience with their spouses, their friends, whoever. It’s good for me to be honest because somebody out there is going through the same type of feelings I’m experiencing. It’s comforting for people to know they’re not alone in their thoughts and experiences. They’re not crazy. I feel like it gives people a sense of a connection that we’re all the same."

Fox News: You describe there was no #MeToo movement during the time when Jani could have used it the most.

Brown: "At the moment that he admitted [he was drugged and raped by a member of a famous heavy metal band and their manager], it was devastating to hear. He admitted this to me before his death. It was traumatizing to watch him reveal those things and how much it had affected his life up to that point. When we were married I had no clue. This occurred when he was just starting out on the Strip. So when I'm hearing all of this with him, I’m crying with him. I was going, "We have to do something, we have to say something." He was like, "No! No!" It was a humiliation for a man to be in that position.

"It’s so emasculating and humiliating. It would have been humiliating for him. So we couldn’t say anything. Instead he lived with this anger inside. He felt like he couldn’t say anything because he was a man. He was raised to be a man, not to cry. It was all mind-f--king. I could see how it would have been devastating and humiliating for him to speak up. I got his perspective from it, but at the same time, I felt so hopeless for him, knowing that he felt he couldn’t say anything. And wouldn’t. That affected him greatly his whole life. It was part of the reason he drank. It’s sad really."

Read the complete interview at Fox News.