BOLT THROWER - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Edition Of Realm Of Chaos Album Due In March; Video Trailer Streaming

Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range vinyl edition of Bolt Thrower’s Realm Of Chaos album on March 31st. Pre-order now at this location, and check out a video trailer for the upcoming release below.

At last, for the first time since it's original release, the legendary grindcore album Realm Of Chaos is finally available on vinyl. This limited edition vinyl has been pressed from the original master tapes in Full Dynamic Range audio. Those of you who bought the Napalm Death Scum and From Enslavement To Obliteration LPs earlier this year will already know just how much of a difference this makes. For those of you who missed out, this means the album is at its optimum sound quality, with full dynamic range and in its highest resolution. No loss of quality, no compromise. To put it simply, this is, without doubt, the best sound this album has ever had.

Originally released in 1989, the album immediately took up residency as a death metal/grind masterpiece, mixing an incredibly heavy sound with a war-based theme and image that the band still employ to this day. This reissue features brand new art drawn by original GW Warhammer 40K Jon Sibbick, the artist who also did the original art for the release back in ’89.

Bolt Thrower continue to enjoy success to this day, and have also released Warmaster, The 4th Crusade, ...For Victory and the rarities collection Who Dares Wins on Earache.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Eternal War”

“Through The Eye Of Terror”

“Dark Millenium”

“All That Remains”

“Lost Souls Remain”

“Plague Bearer”

“World Eater”

“Drowned In Torment”

“Realm Of Chaos”

“Outro”