BOMBUS Release New Two Track Single; “I Call You Over (Hairy Teeth, Pt. II)” Music Video Streaming

Gothenburg, Sweden’s Bombus have released a two track single entitled “Call You Over” featuring the song “I Call You Over (Hairy Teeth, Pt. II), which is taken from their latest album Repeat Until Death, and another, previously unreleased track called “Black Stakes”. They also launched a brand new video for “I Call You Over (Hairy Teeth, Pt. II)” (watch below).

The band comments, “Friends of Bombus! Repeat Until Death is coming full circle and we have already entered the studio for the recording of our fourth studio album! What better way to celebrate this than with the release of a new single and a video! ‘I Call You Over (Hairy Teeth, Pt. II)’ is taken from Repeat Until Death. The video is made by the ingenious and extremely good looking Adam Holmquist who also did the video for ‘Deadweight’. ‘Black Stakes’ is a previously unreleased, cool and quirky lil’ track. This release is dedicated to Amélie de Moy - who appears in the video - and Nicklas Högberg at Live Nation who both sadly passed away fucking way to soon. That fucking sucks... But we really hope you all enjoy this release and we will see all y’all soon! Hail, kill and don’t forget to wear white Speedos! Peace out!“

The digital single including the previously unreleased track “Black Stakes” is available on all download and streaming platforms. Click here to direct you to selected download and streaming services.