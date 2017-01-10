BON JOVI Announces Opening Act Contest For Upcoming Tour; Facebook Live Announcement Streaming
January 10, 2017, 43 minutes ago
As one of rock’s biggest bands, Bon Jovi’s legacy is as much about giving back as it is about anthemic performances and box-office-smashing tours. In that spirit, Jon Bon Jovi today announced on Facebook Live an opening act contest that allows bands to upload an audition for the chance to open an arena date on Bon Jovi’s upcoming 2017 This House Is Not For Sale Tour.
It is the third time in recent years that the Grammy Award-winning band has invited local and regional artists to share the stage (2006’s Have A Nice Day Tour and 2010’s The Circle Tour). Those chosen will demonstrate that they have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show. A different artist(s) will open for Bon Jovi on each one of the Live Nation-promoted concerts listed below.
Jon Bon Jovi said, "Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."
To Enter: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit this location.
Winners will be notified they have won on the following dates:
First round of participating dates - winners announced on or about January 27th, 2017:
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC - concert on February 8, 2017
Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA - concert on February 10, 2017
BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL - concert on February 12, 2017
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL - concert on February 14, 2017
BJCC in Birmingham, AL - concert on February 16, 2017
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN - concert on February 18, 2017
Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO - concert on February 19, 2017
Second round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 4th, 2017:
Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK - concert on February 21, 2017
American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - concert on February 23, 2017
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV - concert on February 25, 2017
Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - concert on February 28, 2017
Third round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 8th, 2017:
SAP Center in San Jose, CA - concert on March 1, 2017
Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ - concert on March 4, 2017
Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA - concert on March 5, 2017
The Forum in Los Angeles, CA - concert on March 8, 2017
Fourth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 26th, 2017:
Pepsi Center in Denver, CO - concert on March 14, 2017
FedExForum in Memphis, TN - concert on March 16, 2017
Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH - concert on March 18, 2017
Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH - concert on March 19, 2017
Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN - concert on March 22, 2017
Fifth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 7th, 2017:
United Center in Chicago, IL - concert on March 26, 2017
Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN - concert on March 27, 2017
Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI - concert on March 29, 2017
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - concert on March 31, 2017
Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT - concert on April 1, 2017
Sixth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 12th, 2017:
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA - concert on April 5, 2017
Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 7, 2017
Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 8, 2017
Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 10, 2017
Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 11, 2017
The This House Is Not for Sale Tour is Bon Jovi’s first outing since the band’s 2013 Because We Can World Tour, which was their third tour in six years to be ranked the #1 top-grossing tour in the world (a feat accomplished only by The Rolling Stones previously). On tour, the iconic rock band will present anthems, fan-favorites, and new hits from their newly released 14th studio album, This House Is Not For Sale (Island/UMG). Tour dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com and through participating venue Box Offices. Bon Jovi Fan Club tickets, including exclusive VIP packages are on offer now as well.
Bon Jovi released This House Is Not for Sale on November 4th, 2016. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving the rock band its sixth No. 1. The title track reached the Top Ten of the AC Radio Chart (Bon Jovi’s highest debut on that chart to date). This House Is Not for Sale is Bon Jovi’s first major release since What About Now (2013), the band’s third consecutive multi-platinum album to debut at No. 1 on the Top 200 (Lost Highway in 2007, and The Circle in 2009).
Visit bonjovi.com for updated information.